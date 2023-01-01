Tarteel is the world’s first AI-powered Quran app and just what you need to further your Quran journey. You’re one tap away from engaging with the words of Allah like never before, and all you need is your voice. Tap the microphone, recite, and watch the verses appear in front of you.

Website: tarteel.ai

