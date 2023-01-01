Enjoy popular movies, dramas, Live TV, and News on Tamasha as we offer you an elaborate catalog of news and entertainment TV channels, best of Pakistani classic dramas with the latest full-length Urdu and regional movies for non-stop entertainment. Not only this, we have introduced live game shows and trivia features during major cricket and sports events to let you enjoy and win grand prizes.

Website: tamashaweb.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tamasha. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.