Tactful
dashboard.tactful.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Tactful app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tactful Unified Cognitive Customer Experience Platform is the next generation omnichannel customer experience technology that helps your business achieve the best results across touchpoints using AI and data centric approach.
Website: tactful.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tactful. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.