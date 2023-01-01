SwissSalary EasyRapport

WebCatalogWebCatalog
Web-based Time and Activity Recording The optimized interplay of time recording and payroll accounting minimizes administrative work and keeps the workflow at a high level. Up-to-date Data - The collected data is submitted to payroll accounting every day. This means that, for example, the current absence rate can be determined. Flexible Data Input - There are three input masks available: monthly, weekly or daily intervals. This way, employees can efficiently enter data. Automatic Updates - Our Development Department takes care of the cloud service, backups and regular updates. This means that you will always be up to date. Employee Information - All employees can check their current holiday and overtime hours at any time. As a result, callbacks to payroll accounting are reduced to a minimum.

