Supernormal helps you create amazing meeting notes without lifting a finger. Supernormal AI automatically transcribes and writes the meeting notes for Google Meet. Save five to ten minutes every meeting. Instantly shareable to Google Drive, Notion, Quip, Slack, Hubspot, Salesforce and more.

Website: supernormal.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Supernormal. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.