STARZPLAY, the no. 1 streaming platform in the MENA region, has it all! Hollywood movies with Arabic and French subtitles and audio? We've got it! Top series same-time-as-the-US? Yep, loads. Arabic and Turkish movies and series? Absolutely! Kids’ entertainment? Yes! We also have exclusive STARZPLAY Original series and premium add-on channels like discovery+, UFC Arabia, BluTV, AD Sports, Majid TV, live Cricket and Star TV channels!

Website: starzplay.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to STARZPLAY. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.