WebCatalogWebCatalog
Standard Notes

Standard Notes

app.standardnotes.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Standard Notes app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Standard Notes is a private notes app that features unmatched simplicity, end-to-end encryption, powerful extensions, and open-source applications.

Website: standardnotes.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Standard Notes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Laverna

Laverna

laverna.cc

Element

Element

app.element.io

CryptPad

CryptPad

cryptpad.fr

Bitwarden

Bitwarden

vault.bitwarden.com

iCloud Notes

iCloud Notes

icloud.com

Bundled Notes

Bundled Notes

bundlednotes.com

Volta

Volta

volta.net

Actual

Actual

app.actualbudget.com

Tiddlyhost

Tiddlyhost

tiddlyhost.com

Proton Calendar

Proton Calendar

calendar.proton.me

Telegram

Telegram

web.telegram.org

Evening Standard

Evening Standard

standard.co.uk