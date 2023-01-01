Find out quickly and easily about the weather in Switzerland and around the world with the SRF Meteo app. Save your favorite places as favorites and always keep an overview of the weather. The Meteo precipitation radar shows you the development of the last and the next hour and in the 48h model. During the winter months you will find the snow weather map with current snow depth, new snow depth and avalanche danger in the SRF Meteo app, published by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF. With the weather report from the SRF Meteo editorial team, which is updated three times a day, you are always up to date on the weather forecast for Switzerland. You can find new, exciting things about the weather every day in the Meteo stories. With over 40 webcams distributed throughout Switzerland, you can get an idea of ​​the current weather. If extreme weather occurs in your favorite Swiss locations, you will be warned via push notifications and weather warnings directly in the app.

Website: srf.ch

