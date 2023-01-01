Spiceworks is a professional network for the information technology (IT) industry that is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company was founded in January 2006 by Scott Abel, Jay Hallberg, Greg Kattawar, and Francis Sullivan to build IT management software.Spiceworks is an online community where users can collaborate and seek advice from one another, and also engage in a marketplace to purchase IT-related services and products. The network is estimated to be used by more than six million IT professionals and 3,000 technology vendors.The company's free proprietary software is written in Ruby on Rails, and runs exclusively on Microsoft Windows. The software discovers IP-addressable devices and includes help desk functionality and an integrated knowledge base.

