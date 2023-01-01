SpiceJet is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. It is the second largest airline in the country by number of domestic passengers carried, with a market share of 13.6% as of March 2019.

Website: spicejet.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SpiceJet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.