Speech Intellect
speechllect.com
Revolutionize your voice solutions with our AI innovations Line. Speech Intellect is the first STT/TTS solution that works in real-time by totally using a new AI-focused mathematical theory — "Sense Theory". It looks to the sense of each word pronounced by the client.
