SocialFlow is a social media optimization platform for leading brands and publishers. The company uses the Twitter firehose, click data derived from its proprietary link proxy, along with proprietary algorithms, to optimize the delivery of messages on social networks. The company believes that understanding and utilizing key metrics of engagement, such as clicks per tweet and clicks per follower, is central to growing a large and active social media following. Their analysis and data visualization of the way news filtered out around the death of Osama Bin Laden via Twitter received international news coverage and led to questions about the role of Twitter in journalism.SocialFlow is associated with Betaworks, a New York-based startup studio, incubator, and venture capital company that promotes real-time information flow on the internet. It is currently headquartered in New York City.
