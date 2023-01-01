Social Tables is a global SaaS company headquartered in Washington, DC that was founded in 2011 by Dan Berger and Matthew Tendler. With a focus to “inspire face-to-face experiences by empowering those who plan and attend them,” the company has created a collaborative web-based event planning platform. The technology includes three-dimensional floor plans where host venues and event organizers can build rooms to position items needed for the event at hand.Social Tables has 120 employees and 5,500 customers in 100 countries. Over 4.5 million events have been planned inside the Social Tables event technology. Major clients include Intercontinental Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels, and Goldman Sachs.

Website: login.socialtables.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Social Tables. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.