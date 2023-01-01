Slidebean
app.slidebean.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Slidebean app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Slidebean is a pitch deck design platform for startups and small businesses. Our online presentation tools can help you create professional slides, with an artificial-intelligence presentation software, or with a team of business experts and designers.
Website: slidebean.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slidebean. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.