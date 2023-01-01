Slack
app.slack.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Slack app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Website: slack.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.