SiteGuru
app.siteguru.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the SiteGuru app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
SiteGuru crawls and analyzes your website. We check your content, links and website structure and give actionable tips to improve your site. Start your free trial now.
Website: siteguru.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SiteGuru. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.