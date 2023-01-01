Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; amongst others. In addition, the macOS program Notational Velocity, and the Windows utility ResophNotes, can also sync with Simplenote.

Website: simplenote.com

