SheetGod: The AI Tool That Turns English Into Excel Formulas In Seconds. Create complex Excel formulas using plain English with SheetGod. Our AI-powered tool also allows you to create macros, regular expressions, and basic tasks, as well as Google Appscript code snippets to automate your daily manual work. Try it now and experience the power of SheetGod.

Website: boloforms.com

