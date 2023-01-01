Semafind
app.semafind.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Semafind app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Organise and discover your private knowledge. State-of-the-art natural language understanding applied to your private team knowledge to make it accessible.
Website: semafind.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Semafind. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.