Scoot
flyscoot.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Scoot app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd, operating as Scoot, is a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. It began its operations on 4 June 2012 on medium and long-haul routes from Singapore, predominantly to various airports throughout the Asia-Pacific.
Website: flyscoot.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scoot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.