WebCatalogWebCatalog
Scholars

Scholars

scholars.io

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Scholars app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Best Way to Read Research Papers with Others. Review, annotate and discuss easily with your colleagues.

Website: scholars.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scholars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Papers

Papers

app.readcube.com

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

Paperpile

Paperpile

paperpile.com

OA.mg

OA.mg

oa.mg

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

Jobkitten

Jobkitten

jobkitten.com

BibSonomy

BibSonomy

bibsonomy.org

Notesalong

Notesalong

notesalong.com

CityReady

CityReady

root.citeready.com

ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard

accounts.applyboard.com

Citation Gecko

Citation Gecko

citationgecko.com