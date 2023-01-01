WebCatalogWebCatalog
scalpexindex.com

Scalpex Index is a neural network based trader service assistant for bitcoin sentiment analysis. Also you can check bitcoin indicators: Bitmex open interest, Bitmex walls , Binance walls, Bitfinex walls, Bitmex orderbook, Bitmex hidden orders, etc.

