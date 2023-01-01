SC Singapore

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, England. It operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries and employs around 87,000 people.

Website: ibank.standardchartered.com.sg

