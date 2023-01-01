WebCatalogWebCatalog
SAP Concur (formerly Concur Technologies) is an American SaaS company, providing travel and expense management services to businesses. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. SAP SE agreed to acquire Concur Technologies in September 2014 for $8.3 billion. The deal was completed in December 2014.

