Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd is the national flag carrier airline of Brunei Darussalam, headquartered in the RB Campus in Bandar Seri Begawan. It is wholly owned by the Government of Brunei Darussalam.

Website: flyroyalbrunei.com

