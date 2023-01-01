Roll
app.rollhq.com
Smart Project Management for businesses that want to expand. Roll manages projects, tracks time, set and assigns tasks and allows you to see individual project performance. Roll is perfect for creative businesses, consultancies, digital agencies, civil engineers and other services based businesses that want to understand and manage the performance of their businesses.
Website: rollhq.com
