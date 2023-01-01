RHB Reflex
reflex.rhbgroup.com
RHB Reflex helps you keep track of your financial for your growing business and maintain a healthy cash flow at all times so you can thrive in the long run. Introduced as the winner of Best Cash Management Bank in Malaysia in 2019, RHB Reflex is an online service which combines cash management, trade and payment solutions together as a combined online solution.
