RetailMeNot, Inc. (formerly Whaleshark Media) is an American multinational company headquartered in Austin, that maintains a collection of coupon web sites. The company was founded by Cotter Cunningham. The company owns RetailMeNot.com and VoucherCodes.co.uk and acquires coupon sites and third-party software. RetailMeNot was established to aggregate coupon offers and make them available to consumers. It distributes coupons in retail categories including accessories, automotive, baby products, beauty products, clothing, electronics, furniture, health, home and garden, jewelry, pets, photography, toys and travel.

Website: retailmenot.com

