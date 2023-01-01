Remitly is trusted by millions for sending money to family and friends overseas. Send cash to 3,000+ banks and 350,000+ cash pickup locations worldwide! Recipients pick up cash without paying a fee. Get a special offer on your first transfer! Remitly is secure and fast, with great rates for currency exchange worldwide. No fees for recipients, low fees for sending. You’ll get the exact date + time your money will arrive with your recipient. Send money safely to 100+ countries worldwide! Feel safe in sending money to the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, China, Ghana, Kenya, Colombia, Brazil, and more. Remitly helps you send money worldwide using your bank account, credit card, or debit card. More money makes it home to friends and family thanks to Remitly’s great rates, special offers, and no hidden fees. Remitly provides multiple levels of security for all transfers to protect your money against fraud. Senders and recipients can talk to a real person on our Customer Care Team any hour, any day in Spanish or English. Send money from 17 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia. Transfer or wire funds to 50+ mobile money providers including M-Pesa, MTN, Vodafone, eSewa, GCash, Paymaya, bKash, EasyPaisa, and GoPay.

Website: remitly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Remitly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.