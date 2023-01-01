Rakuten Books is an online bookstore that sells books, e-books, DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, games, PC software, peripherals, magazines, and foreign books. You can earn Rakuten Points with every purchase, so it's a great deal! Free shipping on all items. Products can also be picked up at convenience stores nationwide.

Website: books.rakuten.co.jp

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 楽天ブックス. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.