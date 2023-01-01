WebCatalogWebCatalog
R Discovery is a free app for students, researchers and others in academia to find and read research papers. This literature search app for researchers curates a reading library based on your interests so you stay updated on latest academic research with access to scholarly articles, scientific journals, open access papers, and peer reviewed articles. With R Discovery, not only can you do a literature search like on Google Scholar, refseek, Research Gate, or Academia.edu, but you can also let our AI generate a feed of relevant scholarly articles for you. We search, you read. It’s that simple!

Website: discovery.researcher.life

