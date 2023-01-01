ProQuest RefWorks

The RefWorks® reference manager is perfect for institutions that want students and researchers to produce better, more accurate papers. RefWorks simplifies the process of research, collaboration, data organization, and writing by providing an easy-to-use tool for citation, bibliography, and reference management. RefWorks provides round-the-clock support, and empowers library administrators to define institutional reference list styles and analyze usage across the institution.

