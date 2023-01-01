PrinTrace, everything in one management software. PrinTrace helps you to make quotes for typography and printing services. There are functions dedicated to quoting prices for small and large formats, offset and digital printing, embroidery machines and cutting tables. You’ll never again hear your clients say ‘yesterday your colleague told me a different price..”. PrinTrace helps to avoid errors, by assisting in the quotation stage with guided steps. PrinTrace is Cloud software which respects maximum standards of security and allows you to keep on top of your business wherever you are. With Cloud technology, you can connect with any fixed devices such as your PC, Mac, Tablet and Smartphone. It will always maintain high levels of performance. Just with an internet connection and you will be straight away in the store! While using PrinTrace you will never experience problems with viruses, backup data and business continuity.

Website: printrace.eu

