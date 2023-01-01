Portugol Webstudio
portugol-webstudio.cubos.io
Portugol Webstudio was born as an adaptation of Portugol Studio, and the need to make it accessible anywhere. As several programming languages already have compilers for browsers, why not make one for Portugol?
