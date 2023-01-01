WebCatalogWebCatalog
Pomodizer

Pomodizer

pomodizer.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Pomodizer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Time management, attention management. The Pomodizer time tracking system is based on the Pomodoro method - select the most important task at that very moment and work on it without any breaks, distractions or even switching for 25 minutes, then reward yourself with a 5 minute rest. If you succeed - congratulations, you have earned another "tomato"!

Website: pomodizer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pomodizer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pomodoro Kitty

Pomodoro Kitty

pomodorokitty.com

PomoDoneApp

PomoDoneApp

app.pomodoneapp.com

KanbanFlow

KanbanFlow

kanbanflow.com

todo.vu

todo.vu

todo.vu

AceProject

AceProject

aceproject.com

Gigstimer

Gigstimer

app.gigstimer.com

eRecruiter

eRecruiter

app.erecruiter.net

Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete

app.ecofleet.com

Readup

Readup

readup.com

Bordio

Bordio

app.bordio.com

Week Plan

Week Plan

weekplan.net

Workvio

Workvio

alpha.workv.io