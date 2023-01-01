Pomodizer
pomodizer.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Pomodizer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Time management, attention management. The Pomodizer time tracking system is based on the Pomodoro method - select the most important task at that very moment and work on it without any breaks, distractions or even switching for 25 minutes, then reward yourself with a 5 minute rest. If you succeed - congratulations, you have earned another "tomato"!
Website: pomodizer.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pomodizer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.