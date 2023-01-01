Pixabay.com is a website for sharing digital photography, illustrations, vector graphics, film footage and music under the Pixybay license. As of November 2017, Pixabay offers over 1,188,454 free photos, illustrations, and vectors and videos.On 9 January 2019, Pixabay changed its old sitewide license for all uploads from Creative Commons CC0 to the Pixabay license which does not meet the free content licensing requirements for Wikimedia Commons and similar platforms. In November 2018, Canva acquired Pixabay along with Pexels.

Website: pixabay.com

