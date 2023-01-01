Paychex, Inc. is an American provider of human resource, payroll, and benefits outsourcing services for small- to medium-sized businesses. With headquarters in Rochester, New York, the company has more than 100 offices serving approximately 670,000 payroll clients in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, Paychex ranked in position 700 on the Fortune 500 list of largest corporations by revenue, and the company’s revenue for fiscal year 2020 is projected to exceed $4.1 billion.

Website: paychex.com

