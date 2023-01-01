Cumulative number of registrations exceeds 20 million! Welcome to Pairs, one of the largest love and marriage matching apps in Japan. This is a matching app that connects wishes such as wanting to get married, wanting a lover, and wanting to meet someone. If you would like to download the app or learn more about Pairs, please click here.

Website: pairs.lv

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pairs (ペアーズ). All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.