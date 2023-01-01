Overstock.com, Inc. is an American internet retailer headquartered in Midvale, Utah, near Salt Lake City. In 1997, Robert Brazell founded D2: Discounts Direct. Two years later, it was sold to Patrick M. Byrne who renamed it Overstock.com. The company initially sold exclusively surplus and returned merchandise on an online e-commerce marketplace, liquidating the inventories of at least 18 failed dot-com companies at below-wholesale prices. The company continues to sell home decor, furniture, bedding, and many other goods that are closeout merchandise; however, it also sells new merchandise.In May 2002, Overstock held an IPO at a per-share price of $13; furthermore, after achieving significant growth and profits in some early quarters, the company achieved a profit of $7.7 million in 2009 and reported its first billion-dollar year in 2010. The business started rebranding in early 2011, as "O.co", to simplify and unify its international operations but interrupted this effort a few months later, citing consumer confusion over the new name.

Website: overstock.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Overstock. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.