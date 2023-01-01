Overleaf is a collaborative cloud-based LaTeX editor used for writing, editing and publishing scientific documents. It partners with a wide range of scientific publishers to provide official journal LaTeX templates, and direct submission links.Overleaf was originally launched in 2012 as WriteLaTeX by the company WriteLaTeX Limited, co-founded by John Hammersley and John Lees-Miller. Both are mathematicians and were inspired by their own experiences in academia to create a better solution for collaborative scientific writing. They started developing WriteLaTeX from 2011. They launched the beta version of Overleaf on the 16th of January 2014 at their first #FuturePub event held at the British Library in London.On the 20th of July 2017, Overleaf acquired ShareLaTeX to create a combined community of over two million users. This led to the creation of Overleaf v2, combining original features from both into a single cloud-based platform hosted at overleaf.com.Overleaf was selected as one of the ten teams who participated to the 2013 Summer's Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV) accelerator programme. That program started on the 1st of July 2013 and lasted for 3 months. The Demo Day of that BGV 2013 Summer program was held on the 19th of September 2013.The company received strategic investment from Digital Science in 2014. Overleaf won Innovative Internet Business at the 2014 Nominet Internet Awards, and featured 99th in SyndicateRoom's 2018 list of Britain's top 100 fastest-growing business.Overleaf has been discussed as a tool for writing scientific publications in Nature, Science, Red Hats opensource.com and the German IT magazine heise online. "In 2017, CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland, adopted Overleaf as its preferred collaborative authoring platform."Overleaf provides templates for submission to scientific journals and conferences. For example, the IEEE and Springer (incl. Nature) mention the possibility for submission using Overleaf.

Website: overleaf.com

