Ostrovok
ostrovok.ru
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Ostrovok app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Low prices, more than 1 700 000 variants of hotels and apartments around the world, round-the-clock support
Website: ostrovok.ru
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ostrovok. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.