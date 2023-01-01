WebCatalogWebCatalog
OpenReplay

OpenReplay

app.openreplay.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the OpenReplay app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Session replay for delightful products. OpenReplay is an open-source session replay stack that lets you see and debug what users do on your web app, helping you troubleshoot issues faster.

Website: openreplay.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenReplay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

HyperDX

HyperDX

hyperdx.io

Kraftful

Kraftful

klever.kraftful.com

Kibana

Kibana

elastic.co

Vikunja Cloud

Vikunja Cloud

vikunja.cloud

Keep

Keep

platform.keephq.dev

Blinksale

Blinksale

app.blinksale.com

oTranscribe

oTranscribe

otranscribe.com

Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Learn

learn.microsoft.com

LogRocket

LogRocket

app.logrocket.com

Restack

Restack

console.restack.io

StackEdit

StackEdit

stackedit.io

DartPad

DartPad

dartpad.dev