WebCatalogWebCatalog
openHPI

openHPI

open.hpi.de

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the openHPI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

openHPI is the educational Internet platform of the German Hasso Plattner Institute, Potsdam. On openHPI you take part in a worldwide social learning network based on interactive online courses covering different subjects in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Website: open.hpi.de

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to openHPI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Perusall

Perusall

app.perusall.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Utkarsh

Utkarsh

online.utkarsh.com

Canvas E-zigurat

Canvas E-zigurat

canvas.e-zigurat.com

Grey Matter Learning

Grey Matter Learning

app.greymatterlearning.co.uk

Stepik

Stepik

stepik.org

Unreal Online Learning

Unreal Online Learning

learn.unrealengine.com

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

Kodacy

Kodacy

kodacy.com

Mondly

Mondly

mondly.com

Lingolia

Lingolia

lingolia.com

10 Minute School

10 Minute School

app.10minuteschool.com