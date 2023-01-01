WebCatalogWebCatalog
Onesaz

Onesaz

onesaz.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Onesaz app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Onesaz helps schools to conduct exams, assignments and communicate with students using various video conferencing integration such as zoom, Vimeo and many more features that makes student life better and also helps teachers to get in depth analysis about student performance in exams and assignments which can help student to perform better and learn faster

Website: onesaz.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Onesaz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Possip

Possip

weeklypossip.com

Writable

Writable

app.writable.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

classroom.google.com

Dugga

Dugga

app.dugga.com

Acellus

Acellus

signin.acellus.com

Quizplus

Quizplus

quizplus.com

GoGuardian

GoGuardian

account.goguardian.com

Edmodo

Edmodo

new.edmodo.com

Cialfo

Cialfo

app.cialfo.co

My Study Life

My Study Life

app.mystudylife.com

Pandai

Pandai

app.pandai.org

Aktiv Learning

Aktiv Learning

aktiv.com