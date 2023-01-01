Onesaz helps schools to conduct exams, assignments and communicate with students using various video conferencing integration such as zoom, Vimeo and many more features that makes student life better and also helps teachers to get in depth analysis about student performance in exams and assignments which can help student to perform better and learn faster

Website: onesaz.com

