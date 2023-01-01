OneLogin
app.onelogin.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the OneLogin app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
OneLogin, Inc. is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) provider that designs, develops, and sells a unified access management system (UAM) platform to enterprise-level businesses and organizations. Founded in 2009 by brothers Thomas Pedersen and Christian Pedersen, OneLogin is a late stage venture, privately held company.OneLogin was named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. The OneLogin UAM platform is an access management system that uses single sign-on (SSO) and a cloud directory to enable organizations to manage user access to on-premises and cloud applications. The platform also includes user provisioning, lifecycle management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). OneLogin is based in San Francisco with a developer office in Redmond, Washington, as well as London and Guadalajara. The company hosts an annual Connect user conference.
Website: onelogin.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OneLogin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Nextpoint
secure.nextpoint.com
Okta
login.okta.com
Engine Yard
login.engineyard.com
Expensify
expensify.com
Brainshark
brainshark.com
JumpCloud
console.jumpcloud.com
Duo Admin
admin.duosecurity.com
eSchool
myeschoolhome.com
Visma Online
vismaonline.com
Druva
login.druva.com
UberConference
uberconference.com
Coassemble
app.coassemble.com