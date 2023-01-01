Okta, Inc. is a publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into modern applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017, being valued at over $6 billion.

