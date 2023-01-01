The Adventures in Odyssey Club app is a Focus on the Family product that grants you access to ALL of the Adventures in Odyssey episodes plus exclusive content. An Adventures in Odyssey Club membership is required for the app to log into your account. The Adventures in Odyssey Club for families with kids 8-12 will enjoy the safe, fun online experience including monthly learning activities, daily devotions highlighting an audio adventure and more. Adventures in Odyssey Club is a great way to invest in your child’s spiritual growth, and have fun while doing it.

Website: oaclub.org

