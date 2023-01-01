Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is an American multilevel marketing company that develops and sells personal care products and dietary supplements. Under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands, the company sells its products in 54 markets through a network of approximately 1.2 million independent distributors.

Website: nuskin.com

