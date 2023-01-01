Nextpoint is a privately held Chicago based technology company that develops and supports a cloud-based, software as a service, multi-tenant platform enabling corporations, governments and law firms to gain command of electronically stored information. Specific areas of expertise are in electronic evidence management and electronic discovery. The company was founded in 2001.

Website: secure.nextpoint.com

