Nextcloud News

News is an APP for Nextcloud that can be installed from the official APP Store. News offers the user an RSS/Atom feed reader and can be used to subscribe to multiple feeds, which get automatically updated in the background. Additionally, news offers a REST-API that allows clients to synchronize with News.
