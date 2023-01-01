Nextcloud News

News is an APP for Nextcloud that can be installed from the official APP Store. News offers the user an RSS/Atom feed reader and can be used to subscribe to multiple feeds, which get automatically updated in the background. Additionally, news offers a REST-API that allows clients to synchronize with News.

Website: nextcloud.github.io

